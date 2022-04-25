Reina Hardesty Exits ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Reina Hardesty is leaving Prime Video’s college-set spinoff of The Boys. She is the third lead to exit the YA series, following the recent departures of Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie. The character Hardesty was originally cast to play has been redeveloped by the series’ new showrunners, and the role will be recast.

Brockmire alumna Hardesty was among six leads cast in the project more than a year ago. The Boys spinoff, set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, was officially greenlighted to series in September, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters coming on board as showrunners.

They have since put their own stamp on the show shifting creative direction, with three of the six leads getting recast.

Hardesty starred as Brockmire’s daughter in the final season of IFC’s praised series Brockmire opposite Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. She has recurred on The CW’s The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Crackle’s StartUp.