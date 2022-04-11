Regional One Health opens new oncology wing for in-patient cancer treatment

The New York Times

Why This Coastal County in New Jersey Has the State’s Highest COVID-19 Death Rate

Ocean County, a coastal region in central New Jersey, is home to some of the state’s most exclusive waterfront communities and its fastest-growing town, Lakewood. A Republican bastion in a state controlled by Democrats, the county is largely suburban, encompassing more land than all but one other county in New Jersey. Now, as the United States begins to chart a path through a third year of the pandemic, Ocean County also illustrates a stubborn public health challenge: A large share of its reside