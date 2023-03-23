Regional Bank Stocks Rebound. First Republic, PacWest, and Others to Watch.

Regional bank stocks rebounded early Thursday as the market digested remarks made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Powell and Yellen both spoke about the safety of deposits but weren’t quite on the same page when it came to messaging. Powell, attempting to reassure the public, said “depositors should assume that their deposits are safe,” at a news conference after the Fed decided to hike rates by 25 basis points. He added that the central bank has the tools to protect depositors when there’s a threat of serious harm to the economy.