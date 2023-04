Regional bank stocks were sliding in early trading Thursday as several companies reported a mixed bag of results–a sign that smaller banks face ongoing challenges amid a tougher outlook for deposits and interest rates.

The



SPDR S&P Regional Banking



ETF (ticker: KRE) was down 1.2% after climbing 3.9% on Wednesday. Declines were more pronounced at



KeyCorp



(KEY) and



Comerica



(CMA), both off by roughly 4% after posting results.