Regina Spektor Postpones Rest of 2022 Dates After Contracting ‘Bad Case of COVID’

After managing to avoid contracting COVID-19 for nearly all of the pandemic, Regina Spektor has come down with what she said was a “terrible” case that has resulted in the postponement of her remaining 2022 tour dates.

“After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote to fans on Tuesday (Oct. 11). “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever, so in advance I apologize if this note isn’t too coherent.”

The affected dates include the following gigs: Massey Hall, Toronto, ON (Oct. 12), State Theater, Ithaca, NY (Oct. 14), The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ (Oct. 15), Warner Theatre, Washington, D.C. (Oct. 16), Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA (Oct. 18), Belk Theater, Charlotte, N.C. (Oct. 19), Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN (Oct. 20), The Warfield, San Francisco, CA (Oct. 25) and Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA (Oct. 27); at press time the shows were listed as “postponed” on Spektor’s site.

“I have had a really hard time lately, and all your love has been helping me so much,” Spektor continued in her note. “I hope mine reaches you as well. For now- I will have to sing to you from past recordings, and we will reschedule the shows for when the theaters are able to have me back. Please take good care of yourselves. I will try to take good care of myself too. I’m thankfully surrounded by a wonderful team of people and I’m super grateful to doctors and scientists for all they have done to help us get to a better place with this thing.”

Spektor ended her post by saying that her heart is with all the people who have suffered from the many iterations of COVID, from long COVID symptoms to the long list of side effects and the loss of loved ones. “Everything about this seems so individual- to some it is asymptomatic, or some sniffles, and to others it is a long road to recovery or worse, it alters the course of their entire life,” she said.

“I truly can’t believe this has happened. I was overjoyed in Chicago to play the first show of the tour- and I’m grateful I got to have at least one night of loving you all from that stage! I felt your love too! Please take your vitamins and take it easy on yourselves. I have beaten myself up about letting you all down, but sometimes life is life- and you can’t control the circumstances. I’m going to try and heal up and see you on the flip side as soon as possible!”

Spektor’s tour in support of her eighth studio album, Home, Before and After, kicked off in June.

See Spektor’s post below.

