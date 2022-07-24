Regé-Jean Page Has Not Joined the MCU — Disney Included Him on Secret Invasion Cast List in Error

Onetime Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page has joined the MCU, but instead was listed among the cast of Disney+’s Secret Invasion series in error.

A Disney spokesperson phoned TVLine late Saturday evening to state that Page, who currently can be seen in Netflix’s The Gray Man movie, is not part of Secret Invasion, and was accidentally included with the official cast list.

From Marvel’s Comic-Con press release

Page’s apparent involvement had been touted in Marvel Studios’ official San Diego Comic-Con panel recap emailed out Saturday night (see screenshot), which confirmed Secret Invasion‘s previously-rumored/reported castings of Cobie Smulders (reprising her MCU role of former Deputy Director of SHIELD Maria Hill), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule), Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Though Page’s Secret Invasion casting proved to be a typographical error, the British actor had once been eyed to join the MCU as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the role ultimately went to Maze Runner‘s Will Pouter.

Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel’s Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. The crossover event series — which is set to premiere in Spring 2023, as an early part of the upcoming MCU Phase 5 — showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

