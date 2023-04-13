Regal To Reopen Former ArcLight Theatre At The Paseo In Pasadena – The Hamden Journal

Regal took a beat from closing theaters, announcing today it’s entered a lease agreement with Onni Group to operate the former ArcLight theatre at The Paseo in Pasadena.

The 14-screen theater was shuttered by Covid in March of 2020 and never returned to business. Regal will be announcing details soon including promotional offers and an official opening date for Regal Paseo.

The Paseo development with, shopping and dining, “has long been the entertainment destination for Pasadena; however, since 2020, it has been missing one important element, a state-of-the-art theatre.” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal that is currently trying to emerge from bankruptcy. “In collaborating with our new partners at Onni Group, we are proud to be the new operators of Regal Paseo with exciting upgrades to the theatrical experience forthcoming for this destination location.”

Regal operates 6,215 screens in 457 theatres across the U.S. Parent Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas last fall and has been working through the process, including shutting some theaters and renegotiating leases on others. It’s closed about 50 locations since bankruptcy. A hearing is set for May 26 for the judge in the case to approve a restructuring plan submitted last week.