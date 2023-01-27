Refs miss key call on go-ahead Klay Thompson shot vs. Grizzlies, NBA confirms

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

NBA: Refs miss illegal Draymond screen on Klay’s go-ahead shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors got away with a foul in the final seconds of Golden State’s 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center.

Before Jordan Poole’s eventual game-winning lay-up with two-and-a-half seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 120-118 lead over the Grizzlies with 14 seconds remaining.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report on Thursday afternoon and confirmed the refs missed what could have been an important call on Thompson’s 3-pointer. With 17.2 seconds remaining in the game, Draymond Green set an illegal screen on Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks which created space for Thompson to shoot and might have delayed Brooks from contesting the go-ahead shot by a split second.

“Green continues to re-establish himself following the initial contact with Brooks and he creates further contact with Brooks that affects Brooks’ ability to move around the screen,” the NBA states in the Last Two Minute Report.

It remains to be seen if the outcome of the game would have been different had the illegal screen been called, but the Warriors certainly got away with a foul at a crucial point in the game.

