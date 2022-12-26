Refs miss apparent Ja Morant double dribble, travel; Warriors Twitter reacts

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Dubs fans react to Ja’s apparent double dribble, travel on same play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NBA fans expected Christmas Day fireworks between the Warriors and Grizzlies in their first meeting since last season’s Western Conference semifinals, and the teams delivered just that.

They combined for seven technical fouls, including six on the Warriors and Jordan Poole’s fourth-quarter ejection. As a result, fans’ attention centered on the referees during Golden State’s 123-109 win at Chase Center.

Warriors fans took to Twitter to point out the refs’ inconsistency, including them missing an apparent double dribble and three-step travel by Grizzlies star Ja Morant … on the same play.

Dub Nation wasn’t having it.

The Grizzlies and Warriors won’t have to wait too long for their second meeting of the 2022-23 NBA season, as Memphis travels back to the Bay on Jan. 25. Since the refs left their mark on this game, more eyeballs will be on the calls made in the next meeting.

