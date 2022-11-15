Reflecting on the tragedy for UVA football, does USC have a chance to make the College Football Playoff & which interim head coaches should keep their jobs?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger reflect and react to the heartbreaking news of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a campus shooting. The show sends their deepest condolences to the families and victims during this vulnerable time.

The college football break week is taking place this weekend with the exception of an action packed Pac-12 slate. This leads to the discussion of whether or not the USC Trojans can be serious contenders to make the final four in the College Football Playoff. The guys get excited at the premise of SEC schools having to play in freezing conditions after Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier was asked about playing a game in the mid-forties in Nashville.

Elsewhere, the Big Ten West race is heating up with 4 true contenders emerging, none of which control their own destinies. West Virginia has parted ways with their athletic director Shane Lyons & the pod speculates if head coach Neal Brown is next. There are some interesting interim head coaches that are trying to make a push for long-term employment at their universities, so the pod determines who has the best chance of staying. Plus, Texas A&M has brought home a national championship in meat judging.

1:00 Tragedy struck the University of Virginia football team due to a shooting

17:42 The college football break week is taking place this week, leaving the PAC Twelve to carry the load

34:05 Billy Napier spoke on their upcoming game vs Vanderbilt in the cold weather this weekend

36:25 There are four contenders to win the Big Ten West, but nobody controls their own destiny

40:32 West Virginia has fired their athletic director, Shane Lyons

46:41 What is the future for the current interim coaches in college football?

52:08 Texas A&M has won the national meat judging championship

