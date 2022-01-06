Reflecting on the historical significance of the attack on the Capitol
CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne join “CBS Mornings” to discuss the historical significance of January 6, 2021 and how the events of that day will impact our democratic process going forward.
