Reflecting on the bittersweet changes of a trade deadline, Boston’s Jayson Tatum welcomes his new teammates

Like many of his fans, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had mixed emotions about the passing of the 2022 NBA trade deadline and the cluster of moves the Celtics made in order to improve the team he plays for.

Reunions from Celtics squads past and Team USA compatriots helped ease the sting of losing the camaraderie of players he’s grown used to having alongside him on the court and on the sidelines, some who have been through some pretty wild rides in recent seasons. But growth is never without some discomfort if not pain and the Missourian shared his feelings with the media in a press conference called after shootaround on Friday morning.

“You hate to see teammates go,” explained Tatum. “Guys that you’ve gotten close with, and built a relationship with.”

“But, I’m happy to welcome our new teammates in,” added the St. Louis native. “Bruno (Fernando), Enes (Freedom), and Dennis (Schroder), and Romeo (Langford) and J-Rich, I’ve got nothing but love for those guys, and wish them nothing but the best.”

“Happy to have (Daniel) Theis back, and (Derrick) White,” he continued.

Evidently, Tatum was as clueless about what was coming down the pike as the rest of us, but shared that “whether you’re on your phone or not, someone will tell you about what just happened.”

He did not have an active voice in what the front office was up to, however. “I let the coach and those guys do their job. My job is just to go out there and to contribute to winning and do my part. I try to stay out of things like that.”

As for the mood in the locker room, Tatum said that such moments are “always a little difficult.

“You come in a locker room and you see the nameplates and stuff going in. We’ve got seven less people than we did yesterday. But (after) five years, it’s kind of part of the business and part of it … you hate to see teammates go, but you understand and you wish the best for when you welcome your new teammates with open arms.”

Luckily for the Duke product, he has a considerable wingspan given the number of new teammates he’ll likely need to welcome so in the coming days with two new faces at the deadline and five more roster spots left to fill.

The Celtics play tonight against the Denver Nuggets in their first post-deadline tilt, but it is unclear whether Theis or White would be available just yet.

But soon enough, a new-look Celtics will indeed take the court with Tatum and those open arms of his smothering opposing offenses, hopefully, at an even more frustrating level.

