Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Eugenio Derbez – The Hamden Journal

Tributes are pouring in for Raquel Welch, the legendary actress who died Wednesday at the age of 82, following a career that spanned more than 50 years across film and television.

“So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing, tweeted Reese Witherspoon. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”

“This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome,” actor Paul Feig tweeted.

“Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood,” Feig added. “We’ve lost a true icon.”

Eugenio Derbez, who starred with Welch in what was to be her final film, 2017’s How To Be A Latin Lover, remembered the actress “for being so warm and so funny.”

“Raquel may have been the known as one of the most iconic sex symbols in the world but I will remember her for being so warm and so funny,” Derbez wrote in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “She came to set ready to play and had no problem poking fun at herself and just had the best sense of humor. We did a gag with her on How to Be a Latin Lover where both of her arms get pulled off and as we were testing the effect on it, she turned to us and said ‘I started my career on 10,000 BC and I’m going to end it doing this, God help me.’ We all laughed so hard. I will never forget her.”

Even The Muppets weighed in with a remembrance of the icon.

‘We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show. From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring @Fozziebear and duetting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all!”

Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 15, 2023

Lorenzo Lamas tweeted a photo of Welch and his father Fernando Lamas. “Dad and Raquel on set for 100 Rifles. The epitome of class, beauty and empowerment. RIP.”