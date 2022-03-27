Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Husband Jim Toth: ’11 Years of Adventures’

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

Happy anniversary, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth!

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Saturday, which the 46-year-old actress marked with a loving tribute post shared on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary JT!! 💗 11 years of adventures, love & laughter,” Witherspoon wrote alongside a series of photographs of herself and Toth, 51, from throughout the years.

“I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you. 💕,” added the Legally Blonde star.

In the comments section, the couple was met with an outpouring of love from some of their famous friends.

“Awww! Happy Anniversary to you both❤️❤️,” wrote Witherspoon’s The Morning Show costar Julianna Margulies, as Katie Couric added, “Happy happy here’s to love ❤️.”

Witherspoon and Toth, a talent agent, began dating in February 2010, and later got married in March 2011 in a California ceremony.

Together, the pair share 9-year-old son Tennessee James. Witherspoon is also mom to daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2007.

Last month, Witherspoon celebrated the love in her life when she wished her husband a happy Valentine’s Day.

There, the Oscar winner shared some throwback photos of the pair. “Love my Valentine,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

The mother of three also gave a glimpse at the arrangement of red roses and chocolates with which Toth surprised her for the romantic holiday.