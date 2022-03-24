Reema Sampat Joins Chris Sullivan In ABC Comedy Pilot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Reema Sampat (Orange Is the New Black) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Chris Sullivan in The Son In Law, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from 20th Television.

In The Son In Law, written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, a salt-of-the-earth man, Jake (Sullivan), finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Sampat) sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.

Sampat’s Asha Mehta is an optimistic, practical, unpretentious architect who happens to hail from a wealthy and prominent family. She’s divorced from her first husband, who tried to take her into that exalted world — but she’s much more comfortable with her current boyfriend Jake, a plumber with whom she shares a nice but modest house in Queens. When Jake proposes to her, she’s happy to accept. Now, if only Asha’s parents will accept Jake as her son-in-law.

Kasdan’s The Detective Agency is producing. 20th Television is the studio.



Sampat is maybe best known for her role as Shruti Chambal on Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black. Her other credits include NBC’s Shades of Blue, Netflix’s Marvel’s Jessica Jones, independent feature The Man Behind the Camera, James Franco-directed The Pretenders and Blood Surf. Sampat is repped by Stewart Talent Agency and managed by Lori Kay at FP Artists.