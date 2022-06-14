REELZ & Paramount+ Pre-Buy Princess Diana Doc — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Reelz & Paramount+ Among Pre-Buyers Of Princess Diana Doc

UK producer Content Kings and production finance broker and distribution agent Silverlining Rights have pre-sold a doc investigating the circumstances leading up to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. Diana The Ultimate Truth sees journalist and broadcaster Mark Williams-Thomas lead the investigation through interviews with security experts; forensic crash investigators and photographers at the Metropolitan Police who investigated the fatal car crash; and a new witness to the crash — all speaking for the first time. Reelz in the U.S., Paramount+ in the UK, Fox Docos (Australia), TV2 (Denmark), RTL Deutschland (Germany), Movistar (Spain), Talpa Networks (Netherlands), CBC Gem (Canada), DPG (Belgium), W9 (France), Channel Hot8 (Israel) and PCCW’s Now TV (Hong Kong) have bought the single doc ahead of its launch this summer. “As an investigator, the circumstances surrounding the death of Diana, Princess of Wales have always intrigued me, with a lot of questions still unanswered 25 years on,” said Williams-Thomas. “This film brings new testimonies from new witnesses and experts and new revelations as we seek to reveal the ultimate truth about the events leading up to that night.”

Nick Cave & Thåström Subject Of Måns Mårlind’s Animated Series ‘Before They Were Gods’

An imagined teenage friendship between Australian musician Nick Cave and Swedish rock star Thåström is being turned into an animated series for the international market by Midnight Sun creator writer Måns Mårlind. Banijay-owned Swedish producer Yellow Bird is developing Before They Were Gods with animation firm Brokendoll and director-writer Mårlind on the project, and The Bad Seeds and Birthday Party frontman Cave and Thåström, who played in Swedish post punk group Ebba Grön are both supporting the project. Set in an imaginary world, it will tell the story of the men at the age of 14, as they engage in conversations bordering on the philosophical and search for the ultimate truth, everlasting beauty and cheap wine. Cave’s character will be a romantic dreamer who swims in words, while Thåström is a politically-minded harsh existentialist and speaks succinctly. They have both fallen for the same mysterious and beautiful girl. Cave said “Since I was never in Sweden in 1971 and haven’t ever met Thåström, I am obviously intrigued to find out what we never did.” Thåström added: “I always wanted to be a cartoon hero.” Mårlind is represented by Zero Gravity, with Agentfirman covering Scandinavia.

WildBrain To Manage Jungle Beat Brand Globally

Canadian kids and family entertainment firm WildBrain will manage worldwide distribution rights to kids brand Jungle Beat. The agreement with Jungle Beat Animation is for all content and includes YouTube channel management and ad sales for the Jungle Beat AVoD channel, plus linear broadcast on Family Channel in Canada. All Jungle Beat content is produced in partnership with South Africa’s Sunrise Animation Studios, and the deal comes as the pair announce the greenlight of their second feature film, Jungle Beat 2: The Past, which will release in 2023. WildBrain distribute that film, plus 2021’s Jungle Beat: The Movie (1 x 90’) and the 130-episode library of Jungle Beat series.