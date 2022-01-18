Reducing your carbon footprint

Reuters

Exxon vows to have net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday pledged to cut to zero its net carbon emissions from its global operations by 2050, a step in the direction of rivals minimizing their carbon footprints. Exxon’s 2050 plan, first mulled last year, covers emissions from its oil, gas, and chemical production and from the power those operations consume, so-called scope 1 and 2 targets. “We are developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world,” Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a statement.