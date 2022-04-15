As Cincinnati celebrated the Redlegs’ 2022 home opener, Reds president Phil Castellini rhetorically asked disgruntled fans, “Well, where are you going to go?” Basically, fans get whatever the team wants to serve them, or they get nothing.

Every kid who has pushed away mushy vegetables has heard this argument: “If you don’t like your food, there are starving kids in (insert country) that would love to have this food.” Apparently, that’s the same argument the Reds’ front office is making to fans who are less than thrilled about another rebuilding season.

As Cincinnati celebrated the Redlegs’ 2022 home opener, Reds president Phil Castellini rhetorically asked disgruntled fans, “Well, where are you going to go?” Basically, we get whatever the team wants to serve us, or we get nothing. Castellini then said the only way the team would be more profitable would be to move to a bigger market, as apparently fans are more concerned about bigger profit margins than, say, a winning team.

Inevitably, an apology was issued later in the day. But after a months-long lockout followed by trades and talk of payroll alignments, Castellini’s comments did nothing to heal the Ohio River-wide gulf between the Reds’ fans and the team’s owners.

More: ‘Be careful what you ask for’: Phil Castellini on Reds fans who want ownership changes

More: Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini issues apology after radio comments

Kevin Necessary is an illustrator and editorial cartoonist. His editorial cartoons appear Sundays in The Enquirer.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: It’s Necessary: Reds fans starving for a winning team