PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 15: Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t log a hit on Sunday.

But they still managed to win. Led by rookie Hunter Greene, the Cincinnati Reds held the Pirates without a hit for eight innings. But Rodolfo Castro walked in the eighth and eventually scored the game’s only run in a 1-0 Pirates win. The Reds failed to counter with a run in the top of the inning, meaning the Pirates didn’t need to take the plate in the bottom half.