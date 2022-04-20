Redemption Island’ Contestant Was 56 – The Hamden Journal

Ralph Kiser, a farmer from Lebanon, Virginia who competed against two of the biggest villains in the history of the CBS franchise has died, according to multiple reports. He was 56.

Kiser tried out for the show several times before landing a spot on Season 22 in 2010. Dubbed Survivor: Redemption Island, the cycle featured ubervillain Russell Hantz and the legendary Boston Rob Mariano, who eventually won the game.

Kiser placed 9th, lasting until day 33. On his intro questionnaire for the show he said he thought he’d do well because, “I’m an outdoors mountain man. I know plants, trees and what most of their uses are. I can also build anything; start a fire anywhere and make people believe anything I say!”

Earlier today, Survivor superfan Michael Allbright shared the news of Kiser’s passing on Facebook.

“I have some unfortunate news for the Survivor community. Ralph Kiser passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack this morning. His brother Gilbert messaged me this morning to let the Survivor community know.”