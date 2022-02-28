Reddick’s daylong dominance slowed by crash with Byron at Auto Club

Tyler Reddick’s chances for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory faded away Sunday after a final-stage crash at Auto Club Speedway.

Reddick had led 10 times for 90 laps when his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet slowed entering Turn 1 on Lap 152 of 200 in the Wise Power 400. He limped through Turns 1 and 2 when William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy piled in, causing significant left-side damage to Reddick’s car.

Reddick headed to pit road for repairs, but the crew indicated the right-rear toe link had sustained damage in the wreck. He lost two laps on pit road and ultimately finished 24th — the first driver one lap down in the 36-car field

“Absolutely gutted by how our race unfolded but I couldn‘t be prouder of this whole team and what we were able to do a majority of this race today,” Reddick said. “We will learn from this; we will become stronger from this and be hungrier than ever before. It was really fun having all of the Lenovo guests here today and it was really exciting to have such a strong run for them today. We will keep this momentum going to Las Vegas next week.”

Byron had led four times for 16 laps, but his car wound up being towed back to the garage. He has started the season with two early crash-related exits in as many races — 38th place in the Daytona 500, and 34th in Sunday’s 400-miler.

“So frustrated I made that mistake for our team today,” said Byron, who sits 34th in the Cup Series standings. “What a fast car and we were making our way back to the front. I got loose getting under the No. 8, who had a flat. Thankful for such a fast car and I know we‘ll be back stronger next week.”

Reddick had complained earlier in the race of leg numbness caused by his seat positioning. His crew opted against adding a seat insert, instead giving him ibuprofen during an early caution period to treat the ailment.

The No. 8 crew met the minimum speed under the damaged-vehicle policy as Reddick continued, but its return to the race had lost its previous competitive pace. Still, team owner Richard Childress was buoyed by the organization’s effort, which included a late surge to a runner-up finish for Austin Dillon in the RCR No. 3.

“You guys did a hell of a job,” Childress told the No. 8 team over its radio communications. “Just keep it up. Keep it up, buddy.”