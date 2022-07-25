Redbox stock shoots toward best day on record

Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. were surging toward their best day on record Monday, though it wasn’t immediately clear what was driving the stock move.

The shares were soaring 104% in morning trading, and was up as much as 111% earlier. The stock was on track to surpass its largest single-day percentage gain of 69.4%, which was achieved April 29, 2022.

On the surface, Redbox’s

RDBX,

+94.10%

Monday spike would seem highly unusual since the company, which operates DVD rental kiosks, agreed in May to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

CSSE,

+6.09%

in an all-stock deal that would give Redbox shareholders 0.087 shares of video-content company Chicken Soup. With Chicken Soup shares up nearly 5% Monday to a recent $9.56, the deal values Redbox at 83 cents a share.

Through the deal, Chicken Soup assumes Redbox’s debt, which was more than $300 million as of the end of March.

Redbox’s Monday pop becomes only slightly less unusual in light of the stock’s trading patterns since the deal announcement, which may be at least partly driven by heightened interest among retail investors. Redbox shares have been making volatile swings in the past few months and closed as high as $15.27 on June 13, a day when Chicken Soup shares finished at $7.69.

Shares of Redbox have pulled back sharply from their June highs, and closed Friday at two-month low of $3.05.

See also: Redbox ‘should no longer be valued on its own merit,’ analyst says in downgrade

A representative for Chicken Soup for the Soul declined to comment on Monday’s stock action, while Redbox didn’t immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment.

Redbox came public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger last fall.