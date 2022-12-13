Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh, Cubs FA target Dansby Swanson get married

Red Stars’ Pugh, top MLB FA Swanson get married originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh and top MLB free agent Dansby Swanson tied the knot over the weekend.

The two wed on Saturday after having been dating since 2017.

Pugh, 24, is originally from Colorado and has played for the Red Stars since 2021. She has 13 goals in 31 appearances for the Red Stars over the last two seasons and played on the United States 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship team.

Of her career on the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), she has 25 goals and 27 assists in 82 appearances.

Swanson, 28, has spent the last seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves before entering free agency this offseason.

The Cubs have targeted the veteran shortstop and are in the mix to sign him, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmeyer.

MORE: How Aaron Judge’s return to Yankees impacts Cubs, Correa

Over his seven-year career, he’s slashed .255/.321/.417 and records 20 home runs and 80 RBIs on a 162-game average.

During the 2021 season, he helped the Atlanta Braves win the World Series. Last season, he secured his first All-Star nod and Gold Glove award at shortstop, landing 12th in NL MVP voting.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!