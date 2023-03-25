Red Sox’ Triston Casas hits walk-off homer in spring game vs. Braves

WATCH: Casas belts walk-off homer in spring game vs. Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Triston Casas is ready for the regular season.

The Boston Red Sox’ rookie first baseman put an exclamation point on his stellar spring training with a walk-off home run Friday vs. the Atlanta Braves. With his team down one in the bottom of the ninth, Casas delivered a two-run moonshot to right field to give Boston the 9-8 win.

Watch Casas’ blast below:

Casas entered Friday’s action slashing .356/.400/.600 through 16 spring training games. The homer was his third in Grapefruit League play.

It was a bittersweet night for the Red Sox as Casas’ homer came shortly after closer Kenley Jansen exited with a trainer. Fortunately, manager Alex Cora said after the game Jansen “should be fine” after experiencing lightheadedness.

Four spring training games and six nights separate Boston from Opening Day on March 30.