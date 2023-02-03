Red Sox trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox for RHP Theo Denlinger

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Red Sox trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox found a trade partner on Friday after designating right-hander Franklin German for assignment earlier in the week.

German was traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-hander Theo Denlinger, the team announced.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Tomase: Red Sox’ farm system ranking is an indictment of entire plan

Denlinger, 26, was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He posted a 4.47 ERA in 40 outings (48.1 innings) last season between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

German, 25, was the Red Sox’ 2022 Minor League Pitcher of the Year. In 43 outings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, he notched a 2.72 ERA. His brief major-league stint did not go as well as he allowed eight runs in four innings with Boston after his September call-up.

German was DFA’d on Monday to make room on the roster for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, who was acquired in the trade that sent Matt Barnes to the Miami Marlins.