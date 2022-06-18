Red Sox trade for Phillies pitcher James Norwood in exchange for cash

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff.

They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday.

Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA, 22 strikeouts, nine walks, 24 hits allowed and a 1.90 WHIP over 17 1/3 innings pitched with the Phillies this season.

Norwood, who had been designated for assignment by the Phillies earlier this week, was added to Boston’s 40-man roster. He’ll likely fill a reliever role.

The last time the Red Sox took a chance on a Phillies pitcher was in 2020 when they acquired Nick Pivetta. That deal has worked out quite well. This transaction is another low-risk move for the Red Sox that could pay some nice dividends. Some of Norwood’s analytics are pretty solid.