Red Sox star Rafael Devers reportedly agrees to 11-year, $331 million extension

Rafael Devers is staying in Boston. The Red Sox paid up big for it. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Not every star player is leaving the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension that will begin with the 2024 season, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

With Devers already under contract for this year at a $17.5 million salary, he is now tied to Boston through 2035 at a total price of $348.5 million. Devers remains relatively young among MLB stars at 26 years old, but will be 38 by the end of this contract.

The deal rewards another strong season for Devers, who has established himself among the top third basemen in baseball. Over the last four seasons, Devers has hit .292/.352/.532, good for a 132 OPS+, with 108 homers and 359 RBI.