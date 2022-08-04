Red Sox reveal Eric Hosmer’s new jersey number ahead of Boston debut

Red Sox reveal Eric Hosmer’s new jersey number ahead of debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have activated Eric Hosmer to the major league roster ahead of his debut Thursday night, and they’ve also given him a new jersey number.

The Red Sox revealed that Hosmer will wear No. 35. He’ll be the 31st player in Red Sox history to wear the number. The most recent players to use it are Matt Andriese (2021), Josh Osich (2020) and Steven Wright (2013-2019).

The Red Sox are in Kansas City for a four-game series against the Royals. The first matchup is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. Hosmer will make his debut and bat sixth while playing first base.

Boston acquired Hosmer from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday a few hours before the MLB trade deadline. Hosmer batted .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 90 games for the Padres prior to the trade.

Hosmer wore No. 30 for the Padres, who he signed with in MLB free agency before the 2018 season. He wore No. 35 with the Royals over the first seven seasons of his career from 2011 through 2017. He was a key member of the 2015 Royals team that won the franchise’s second World Series title.