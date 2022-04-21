Red Sox respond to dustup over Don Orsillo’s absence from Jerry Remy tribute at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox have issued a statement over a dustup being played out following a Fenway Park tribute to late Red Sox player and broadcaster Jerry Remy.

A video tribute from Remy’s former broadcast partner Don Orsillo was not included in the pre-game event on Wednesday.

Late Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy honored at Fenway Park

Orsillo is now the play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Padres and had a game to call in San Diego on the night of the tribute, meaning he could not be in Boston, in person. Orsillo and Remy worked together for some 15 years before Orsillo’s contract was not renewed by the Red Sox and NESN.

Orsillo tweeted about being offered an opportunity to pay tribute to his friend Remy but said he was notified by Red Sox/NESN that his video would no longer be needed for the ceremony.

The move created some backlash for the Red Sox.

On Thursday, Red Sox President and CEO released a statement, that does not mention Orsillo by name.

“So much thought, consideration, and love was put into yesterday’s ceremony honoring Jerry and his impact. We extended invitations to former teammates and broadcast partners who spent a considerable amount of time working alongside him. We are grateful to the overwhelming turnout of coworkers and teammates who attended at Fenway Park to say a final farewell to a true gem,” said Kennedy

In his tweet, Orsillo shared what he said in his video message. The text is below.

“Hey Boston Don Orsillo here working tonight in San Diego. I would like to thank the Red Sox for the opportunity to talk about my friend. Jerry… I miss you every day. I miss your friendship, your daily texts, but mostly your laugh. Without you Rem I am not in the Major Leagues today. We worked together for 15 years and the last 13 you battled. I never thought you would lose. The strongest person I have ever known. Thank you to the Fenway Faithful and Red Sox Nation. I promise you Jerry knew how much you loved him and it kept him fiding to the end. I would like to thank the Red Sox players for wearing the Remy 2 patch this year… it is so very worthy. To Phoebe and the Remy family, I love you all and share in your great pain. Jerry… thank you is not enough for everything you have done for me in my life or my career. I love you Rem!”

Story continues

#2 patch being worn by the Red Sox this season in honor of Jerry Remy

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW