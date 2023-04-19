Red Sox promoting prospect Enmanuel Valdez to MLB

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Red Sox promoting prospect Enmanuel Valdez to majors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Enmanuel Valdez will get his first taste of the big leagues.

The Boston Red Sox are promoting the 24-year-old prospect to the majors after placing Yu Chang on the paternity list, they announced Wednesday. Valdez announced the news earlier in the day via his own Instagram account.

Valdez is the No. 15 ranked prospect in Boston’s system, per SoxProspects.com. The Red Sox acquired him and outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu (No. 24 prospect) in the trade that sent catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Coincidentally, Valdez will be called up amid the club’s three-game series vs. Vazquez and the Minnesota Twins.

In 44 games with Triple-A Worcester last season, Valdez slashed .237/.309/.422 with seven homers and 30 RBI. The Dominican Republic native has hit .180 with one homer in 11 games so far this year. He has experience at first, second, and third base as well as both corner outfield spots.

According to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith, it is expected to be a brief MLB stint for Valdez.