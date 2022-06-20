Red Sox promote infield prospect Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester

Infield prospect Jeter Downs promoted to Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jeter Downs could make his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox as soon as Monday night vs. the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox announced Monday they’ve recalled Downs from Triple-A Worcester. To make room for Downs on the big-league roster, they’ve designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment.

Downs is Boston’s No. 5 ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old infielder was acquired as part of the blockbuster 2020 trade that sent superstar outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Through 53 games season with the WooSox, Downs has slashed .180/.297/.397 with 11 homers, 21 RBI and 11 stolen bases. It’ll likely be a short stint on the Red Sox roster for Downs as both Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo are close to being activated from the injured list.

First pitch for Red Sox’ series opener vs. the Tigers is set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.