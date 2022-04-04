Red Sox place Chris Sale on 60-day injured list

Chris Sale to miss at least first two months of 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will be without Chris Sale for at least the first two months of the 2022 season.

Sale was placed on the 60-day injured list on Monday, the team announced. The veteran southpaw suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage during spring training.

See all of Boston’s roster moves below:

The news doesn’t come as a surprise as it was reported Sale would be sidelined until the end of May. Still, it’s a tough blow to a Sox rotation that was without its ace for all of 2020 and most of 2021.

Sale returned to the Red Sox in August last season and showed flashes of his Cy Young-caliber self. In nine starts, he posted a 3.16 ERA while striking out 52 batters in 42 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old struggled in his last couple of regular season starts, however, and in his two postseason appearances.

With Sale out, the Red Sox rotation will consist of Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Michael Wacha, and Rich Hill.