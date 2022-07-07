Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Goes Ballistic In Epic Dugout Runway Meltdown

Chris Sale struggled with his command during a minor league start as he comes back from injury. (Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox via Getty Images)

Chris Sale struggled with his command during a minor league start as he comes back from injury. (Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox via Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was caught on camera after being pulled from a minor league rehab game on Wednesday ― and he did not appear to be happy.

Just check out this footage from the runway between the dugout and clubhouse:

Sale, who is recovering from a fractured rib cage, struggled with his command over 3.2 innings for the Worcester Red Sox, the team’s AAA club. While he struck out five, he also walked five, including a bases-loaded walk in the third.

Despite the command issues, Sale declared himself “very ready” to return to the big-league club.

The WooSox lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders ― AAA affiliate of the rival New York Yankees ― 4-2.

Sale, who signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension with the Sox in 2019, did not get a decision.

Yet, this was not Sale’s biggest off-the-field meltdown. That came in 2016, when he was with the Chicago White Sox, and didn’t want to wear the team’s throwback uniforms. In response, Sale cut up the entire team’s uniforms during batting practice. He was suspended for five games.

