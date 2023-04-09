Red Sox OF Adam Duvall exits game vs. Tigers with wrist injury

Adam Duvall leaves Sunday’s game vs. Tigers with wrist injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The good news for the Boston Red Sox: they completed a series sweep vs. the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The bad news: they lost one of their biggest bats to injury.

Adam Duvall left the game in the ninth inning after injuring his left wrist on a sliding catch attempt. It’s the same wrist the slugging outfielder underwent season-ending surgery on last year.

If Duvall is forced to miss an extended period of time, it will be a huge blow to Boston’s lineup. Over his first eight games, the Red Sox’ offseason addition is hitting .455 with 15 hits, four home runs, 14 RBI, and 11 runs scored.

Manager Alex Cora said after Sunday’s game that Duvall is undergoing X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. We will update this post with more details once they are revealed.

The Red Sox won the series finale 4-1 to improve to 5-4 on the season. They will begin a four-game series against the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field.