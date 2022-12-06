Red Sox make Bobby Dalbec available for trade; Rays interested

Report: Red Sox put Bobby Dalbec on trade market; Rays interested originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox apparently are willing to move on from Bobby Dalbec, and one of their American League East rivals is considering giving him a fresh start.

The Red Sox have “told teams” that Dalbec is available for trade, and the Tampa Bay Rays have expressed “some interest,” Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reported Monday night.

Chaim Bloom lays out his plan for Red Sox’ offseason

Boston is well-stocked at first base, with veteran Eric Hosmer topping the depth chart and talented prospect Triston Casas waiting in the wings. Dalbec has shown flashes of potential — he tallied 25 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2021 — but has been far too inconsistent, with a .232 batting average over three big-league seasons.

The Red Sox also could look to add another power-hitting first baseman this offseason after missing out on Jose Abreu, so it makes sense why they’d move on from Dalbec. While trading within the division isn’t ideal, Chaim Bloom should be pleased with any decent return he can get for the 27-year-old first baseman.

Bloom spent 15 years in the Rays’ front office before coming to Boston in 2019, so he’ll be coming from a position of familiarity in negotations.