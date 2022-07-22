Red Sox legend has high praise for David Ortiz as Baseball HOF ceremony nears

Red Sox legend has high praise for David Ortiz as HOF ceremony nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Ortiz is, for an entire generation of Boston sports fans, the best player they’ve ever seen wear a Red Sox uniform.

Ortiz’s resume with the Red Sox is nothing short of legendary, and it will take center stage this weekend when he’s inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He batted .290 with 483 home runs, 1,530 RBI and a .386 on-base percentage in 14 seasons with the Red Sox from 2003 through 2016. Ortiz was often better in the MLB postseason, and he played a huge role in helping the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

His 2013 World Series performance is one for the ages. He batted .688 with two homers, six RBI, eight walks and a .760 on-base percentage as the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in six games. Ortiz was named MVP of the series.

“He was one hell of a hitter, you know?” Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski recently told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “One of the best hitters the Red Sox ever had. Probably the only guy that was a better hitter was Ted.”

That’s pretty high praise right there.

And based on purely numbers, it’s hard to put anyone outside of Ted Williams above Ortiz on the Red Sox all-time hierarchy.

Ortiz ranks in the top six on the Red Sox career leaderboard in runs scored (5th), hits (6th), doubles (3rd), home runs (2nd), RBIs (3rd) and slugging percentage (4th). And he played in 339 fewer games than Williams, 1,355 fewer games than Yastrzemski and 136 fewer than Jim Rice.

Add in amazing postseason stats and you have a Red Sox resume matched by almost no one in franchise history and worthy of the Hall of Fame recognition he’ll receive in Cooperstown this weekend.