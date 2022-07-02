Red Sox’ Josh Winckowski after loss to Cubs: Wrigley ‘underwhelming’

Twitter roasts Winckowski for Wrigley Field remark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski lost to the Cubs Saturday at Wrigley Field, but the biggest L he took came online after the game.

Winckowski met the media after the Cubs’ 3-1 win and discussed pitching at the Friendly Confines for the first time.

“A little underwhelming,” Winckowski told reporters of Wrigley. “Fenway [Park] has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard.”

A crowd of 40,298 took in Saturday’s game between two of MLB’s most historic franchises, and with a solid amount of Red Sox fans in attendance, generated a lively atmosphere for the holiday weekend matchup.

Granted, Winckowski’s home ballpark is Fenway Park, the only ballpark older than Wrigley, but Cubs and baseball fans, and media had some things to say about his remarks.

The Cubs’ official Twitter account also had fun with Winckowski’s comments with a few well-played tweets.

Winckowski pitched well, allowing two runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings. The Cubs came out on top despite starter Alec Mills leaving after two batters with a low back pain.

Mark Leiter Jr. tossed 5 1/3 strong innings in relief, and after Mychal Givens pitched two innings, David Robertson picked up a four-out save.

This weekend’s three-game series is the first between the Red Sox and Cubs since 2017, and the first on the North Side since 2012.

Whenever these two teams play in Chicago again, Cubs fans likely will have some fun if Winckowski pitches.

