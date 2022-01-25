Red Sox expected to sign OF Seiya Suzuki when lockout ends

Report: Sox expected to sign Seiya Suzuki when lockout ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the Boston Red Sox could quickly make a significant free-agent splash once the MLB lockout concludes.

A report from Yahoo Japan states the Red Sox are the favorites to land Seiya Suzuki, and “multiple officials” expect the Japanese outfielder to sign his contract with Boston shortly after the league resumes.

Before the lockout, Boston was rumored to be among three teams — all in the American League East — aggressively pursuing Suzuki. The Red Sox could use a big right-handed bat after trading outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers, and Suzuki certainly fits that description.

Last season with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball league, Suzuki hit .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI over 134 games. The five-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover posted a 1.069 OPS.

The Red Sox will have to pay his posting fee of 20 percent of the first $25 million on his contract, 17.5 percent of his next $25 million, and 15 percent of any remaining money.

The lockout began on Dec. 2. MLB and the MLBPA met on Tuesday and while no deal was reached, reports state “significant progress” was made.