Red Sox DFA Kevin Plawecki, call up RHP Frank German

Report Red Sox DFA Kevin Plawecki, call up pitching prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are moving on from Kevin Plawecki.

The backup catcher was designated for assignment after Friday night’s win over the Kansas City Royals, according to MassLive.com. He struggled at the plate this season, hitting .217 with one homer and a .574 OPS through 61 games. He will become a free agent this offseason.

Plawecki joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2020 MLB season. In his three seasons with the organization, he batted .270 with a .697 OPS in 148 games. The 31-year-old excelled at calling games behind the plate and was considered a leader in the clubhouse.

With Plawecki off the roster, the Red Sox will move forward with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire as their catchers. Both players are under team control for the next few years.

To replace Plawecki, the Red Sox reportedly will call up right-handed pitcher Frank German from Triple-A Worcester. German, 24, was acquired from the New York Yankees along with reliever Adam Ottavino in January 2021. He posted a 2.58 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 32 outings with the WooSox this year.