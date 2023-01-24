Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday.

Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment to make room for newly-acquired outfielder Adam Duvall, the team announced. Boston will still need to pay his $7.5 million salary for 2023.

Tomase: Can Bryan Mata make a legitimate impact for Red Sox in 2023?

The Red Sox originally drafted Barnes in the first round (19th overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft. The UConn product debuted with the big-league club in 2014 and was a key contributor out of the bullpen for the next nine seasons.

Barnes, 32, helped Boston to a World Series title in 2018. He signed a two-year, $18.75 million contract extension shortly before playing in his first All-Star Game in 2021.

In nine years with the Red Sox, Barnes amassed a 4.07 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 556 strikeouts and 200 walks in 431.2 innings (429 appearances).