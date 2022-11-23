Red Sox acquire utility man Hoy Park in trade with Pirates

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Red Sox acquire utility player in trade with Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The offseason fireworks have yet to arrive, but the Boston Red Sox did make a bit of noise Wednesday with a minor trade.

Boston acquired utility man Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo, per the MLB transaction wire.

Park, 26, has played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in his professional baseball career. Primarily a middle infielder, he slashed .216/.276/.373 with two homers and six RBI through 23 games last season in Pittsburgh. Park projects as a depth piece whose versatility can benefit Boston when injuries become a factor.

Lobo, 18, spent the 2022 season in the Dominican Summer League. The Venezuelan southpaw posted a 0.82 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with two walks and 28 strikeouts in five starts.

The Red Sox also made a move on the free-agent market on Wednesday, signing reliever Joely Rodriguez to a one-year contract.