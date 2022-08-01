Red Sox acquire Tommy Pham in trade with Reds

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Red Sox land outfielder Tommy Pham in trade with Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are getting down to business.

Boston is finalizing a trade with the Cincinnati Reds to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday. Details of the Red Sox’ return in the deal are unknown.

The deal comes just minutes after the Red Sox reportedly agreed to trade catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects.

Pham, 34, is hitting .238 with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs and 100 strikeouts through 91 games. He made headlines earlier this season for his involvement in a bizarre fantasy football beef with San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson.

It’s likely there’s more to come from the Red Sox, who appear very active ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline.