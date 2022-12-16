Red Sox acquire RHP Wyatt Mills from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer

Red Sox acquire pitcher from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced a trade on Friday, but their corresponding move was the bigger story.

Right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace. To make room for Mills on the roster, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment.

Mills, a 27-year-old sidewinder, had a 4.60 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 27 appearances between the Royals and Seattle Mariners last season.

The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the San Diego Padres before the 2022 trade deadline. Hosmer played 14 games for Boston, posting a .244/.320/.311 slash line. He hit .268 with eight homers and 44 RBI in 104 games last season.

By DFA’ing Hosmer, the Red Sox are showing their confidence in rookie first baseman Triston Casas. The organization’s No. 2 ranked prospect slashed .197/.358/.408 with five homers and 12 RBI through 27 games played with the big-league club in 2022.

As of Friday, Bobby Dalbec would serve as the team’s backup first baseman.