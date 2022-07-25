Red Sox acquire OF Abraham Almonte in trade with Brewers

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Red Sox acquire outfielder in trade with Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add outfield depth on Monday.

They sent cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte, Milwaukee’s player development department announced. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Worcester.

The six Red Sox players most likely to be moved at trade deadline

Almonte has played nine MLB seasons for six different organizations, primarily Cleveland from 2015 to 2017. He spent the 2021 campaign with the Atlanta Braves, slashing .216/.331/.399 with five homers in 64 games. This year for the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, Almonte hit .293 with 11 homers, 42 RBI and a .913 OPS in 48 games.

The trade gives Worcester much-needed outfield depth with Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, and Jaylin Davis each currently with the big-league club.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.