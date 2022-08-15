Red panda found after escaping zoo for two days

Reuters

Three people injured in shooting outside Six Flags theme park in Illinois

Two victims were transported to the area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting at the theme park, while the third victim declined transport to the hospital, the police department said in a statement. Based on the initial investigation, police said suspects in a white sedan entered the Six Flags parking lot, exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual, and then got back in the vehicle and quickly left the area. The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS) is currently assisting with clearing the theme park of guests and staff, the department said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.