Red Dog Culture House Inks Series Production Deal With Netflix – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Red Dog Culture House is expanding its relationship with Netflix with a multi-year production deal to produce more animated series.

Under the pact, Netflix and Red Dog Culture House will partner on a number of animated series, bringing the studio’s expertise to future animated series on Netflix.

Based in South Korea, Red Dog Culture House is a rising 2D animation studio known for its bold direction and diverse animation style spanning from anime to western cartoon styles.

Netflix and Red Dog Culture House recently teamed on the upcoming animated series Dragon Age: Absolution (see photo above), based on the popular Bioware video game franchise, which premieres Friday, December 9 on Netflix. Created in collaboration with BioWare, Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other surprises.

Red Dog Culture House has additionally provided animation services on “Good Hunting” featured in Love Death + Robots, Centaurworld, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and Heaven Official’s Blessing.