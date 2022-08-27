Red Devils secure back-to-back wins

Manchester United beat Southampton at St Mary’s thanks to a wonderful team move finished off by Bruno Fernandes.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

United dug deep to end a run of seven-straight defeats away from home, as Southampton pushed them all the way but Erik ten Hag’s side secured back-to-back wins thanks to grit.

This is the kind of display they needed to follow up their impressive win against Liverpool on Monday.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Everton, live! Score, updates, how to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch Premier League giants scrambling for big money moves late in the transfer…

What we learned from Southampton vs Manchester United

It wasn’t pretty but United got the basics right again: This was far from pretty but United did the basics well, just like they did against Liverpool, and that one bit of quality in the final third from Bruno Fernandes won them the game.

McTominay lucky to get away with no handball call: McTominay’s hand hit the ball not once, twice but three times in the same action in the second half as he battled with Che Adams in the box. Someone VAR looked at the incident but nothing was given and United can feel very lucky they didn’t concede a penalty kick.

Saints’ new young signings show early-season promise: From goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (20) to Romeo Lavia (18) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (20), it looks like Southampton’s kids are alright. They played with no fear and early in the season the talent level of this Southampton side looks higher than last season.

Tactical focus

United and Southampton both played long in the first half as they were direct on the bobbly pitch at St Mary’s. United upped the tempo at the start of the second half and a fine team move down the right with slick passing found one of Bruno Fernandes’ marauding runs as he finished off a lovely cross. Saints pressed high after going behind and United sat in deep to show off their newfound spirit and resilience.

Story continues

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Armel Bella-Kotchap: What a display from the 20-year-old center back as he denied Elanga with a fine last-ditch tackle, showed an incredible turn of pace and made a fine block in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes: Had that extra bit of class when United needed it and kept popping up in dangerous areas. He is off and running for the season.

What’s next?

Saints host Chelsea on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Manchester United travel to Leicester City on Thursday, Sept. 1.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Saints fielded their youngest-ever Premier League starting lineup at Leicester last weekend, and they’re showing incredible comeback skills. Trailing 2-0 at home against Leeds in week 2, they fought back to grab a point and they fought back from a goal down to win at Leicester. Che Adams has scored four goals in his last two games (two against Leicester and two at Cambridge United in the League Cup) and if he can keep up this form, Saints could push for a solid midtable finish this season. Saints had United’s number in recent meetings, drawing home and away against them last season.

United will be buoyed by their big win against Liverpool but Erik ten Hag knows they must be consistent and back up their derby win with victories against Southampton and Leicester before they face Arsenal on Sept. 4. The big storyline is who will start up top for United? Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start on the bench once again with Anthony Martial probably starting up front with Marcus Rashford on the left and Jadon Sancho on the right. United looked so much better with a fluid, mobile front three against Liverpool. This game will be slightly different as Saints will sit back and soak up pressure. Also, Casemiro is set to make his Man United debut after his $82 million arrival from Real Madrid.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams given his goalscoring form, while Kyle Walker-Peters has been flying at right wing-back. Keep an eye on Gavin Bazunu (20), Armel Bella-Kotchap (20) and Romeo Lavia (18) as the new additions have all slotted in seamlessly to the Premier League.

Sancho and Rashford looked superb against Liverpool and both got a goal each to boost their confidence. Defensively the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were also sublime, while left back Tyrell Malacia was also dominant on his first Premier League start.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Saints still have Tino Livramento out, although the England U21 right back is stepping up his comeback from the serious knee injury he suffered in April. Romain Perraud is back in training a. Theo Walcott, Nathan Redmond and Jack Stephens could all be leaving Saints this weekend as Hasenhuttl wants to give younger players a chance. Saints bring Joe Aribo and Che Adams back in to the starting lineup against United.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Erik ten Hag has plenty of options, with only Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Victor Lindelof out. However there is a fresh blow up top, as Anthony Martial is missing after picking up an Achilles injury in the win against Liverpool. Casemiro is ready to make his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag starts with the same team that beat Liverpool.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Red Devils secure back-to-back wins originally appeared on NBCSports.com