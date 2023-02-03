Recruiting rewind: New offers continue to roll in for Alabama

National Signing Day has come and gone, and with the passing of that date comes the official end of the 2023 recruiting cycle. It was a highly successful period for Alabama as it landed the top recruiting class in the nation. However, the Crimson Tide isn’t slowing down.
Alabama has extended offers to a large number of players in recent weeks. Here’s a look at who has received interest from the Crimson Tide.
— KJ Lacey, quarterback, Saraland (Alabama)
— Jakob Gude, defensive back, Langston Hughes (Georgia)
— Eli Owens, tight end, Alcoa (Tennessee)
— Air Noland, quarterback, Langston Hughes (Georgia)
— Cayden Jones, linebacker, Christ School (North Carolina)
— Marques Easley, offensive lineman, Kankakee (Illinois)
— JuJu Pope, athlete, South Panola (Mississippi)
— Devin Smith, linebacker, Brunswick (Georgia)
— Bradley Shaw, linebacker, Hoover (Alabama)
— Jonah Winston, athlete, Hoover (Alabama)
— Jared Smith, defensive end, Spain Park (Alabama)
— Caleb Moore, defensive lineman, Oak Grove (Mississippi)
— DJ Sanders, defensive lineman, Bellville (Texas)
— Selman Bridges, defensive back, Lake Belton (Texas)
— Jordan Ross, defensive end, Vestavia Hills (Alabama)
—Terry Bussey, athlete, Timpson (Texas)
— Tyanthony Smith, linebacker, Jasper (Texas)
— Weston Davis, offensive lineman, Beaumont (Texas)
— Lawal McCray, defensive lineman, Mainland (Florida)
— Christian Clark, athlete, Mountain Pointe (Arizona)
Plenty of the offers on this list are to players from within the state, including a duo from the prestigious Hoover Buccaneers program. Alabama hosted its second Junior Day on Jan. 28, and offered Gude, Noland and Easley.
More in-state talent has come to the Crimson Tide football roster by way of new preferred walk-on additions.
Athlete Sawyer Deerman is a familiar name to the Tuscaloosa high school scene, as he played at County High after a stint at American Christian. Linebacker Braylon Chatman played at Hewitt-Trussville and was offered by Charleston. Antonio Ross, a defensive back from Alexandria, Ala., elected to come to Alabama over offers from UAB and others. Billy Roby, a Huntsville High (Alabama) product, will be an offensive lineman. Mountain Brook’s Reed Harradine is one of two special teamers, with the other being a Texas native in Brock O’Quinn. Gulf Shores native J.R. Gardner joins the squad at tailback, and Excel’s Kolby Peavy rounds out the group as a defensive back.
The Alabama 2023 class ended up as the best in the land, and is now officially set in stone. Here are some of the highlights
— Five five-stars and 21 four-stars headline the class.
— Late flips of Desmond Ricks and Kadyn Proctor shocked the recruiting world and finished out the Crimson Tide’s efforts on an emphatic note. Those two are a couple of potential instant-impact signings. Other marquee names in the class include, but are not limited to, Keon Keeley, Caleb Downs and Yhonzae Pierre. Pierre, Ryqueze McElderry and Wilkin Formby comprise some of the in-state talent that will take the field in crimson and white next season and beyond.