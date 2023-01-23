Recruiting Blitz podcast:Nebraska official visitor recap and Dylan Raiola update

It’s the debut episode of Inside Nebraska’s new recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

There was a lot of ground to cover in the debut episode. The duo talked through the visitors Nebraska had on campus this weekend, the new Georgia transfer pipeline and the remaining needs for the team. Greg also gave the latest update on Nebraska and the #1 player in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola.

The episode finished up with predictions on who is on commitment watch for Nebraska.

Check out the full video podcast the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.