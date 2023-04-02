Recreating a Jewish family’s recipes

Researching dishes in the archives of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya found recipes scribbled on bits of paper, retrieved from Jewish ghettos and concentration camps during the Holocaust. Among the items rescued was a Hungarian family cookbook whose recipes brought back memories for Holocaust survivor Steven Fenves. Shaya and Fenves talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about how food can offer solace in the midst of suffering, and provide the imperative to remember.